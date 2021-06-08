News UK policeman admits to rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard


UK policeman admits to rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard

A serving British police officer has admitted the rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women, the BBC reports.

Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, also accepted responsibility for killing Everard but did not enter a plea while medical reports were being prepared, the BBC said on Tuesday, citing his lawyers.

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3.

Her body was later found in woodland about 80 kilometres away in south-east England.

Her murder provoked outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of walking the streets on their own at night.

Sarah Everard
