Updated:

The New York Times is among the news websites that have gone down around the globe. Photo: AP
Multiple outages have hit websites across the globe, affecting news websites and social media platforms.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the sites on Tuesday.

Separately, Amazon.com’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, The Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down.

The Guardian tweeted: “The Guardian’s website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible.”

Other websites affected included the British Broadcasting Corporation, the online discussion platform Reddit, the Evening Standard and French newspaper Le Monde.

Some Australian news website also appeared affected.

PA reports the UK government’s website is also giving error messages.

Internet
