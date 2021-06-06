News Dozens killed in village attacks in Nigeria’s Kebbi state

Dozens killed in village attacks in Nigeria’s Kebbi state

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Attackers have killed 88 people in Nigeria’s north-west, spurring its governor to pledge a larger deployment of security forces.

Perpetrators swept through eight villages in Kebbi state on Thursday, killing people and sending residents fleeing, police said, giving a death toll of 88.

Details began to emerge on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu said on Sunday the attackers had come from neighbouring Niger and Zamfara states, rustling cattle and destroying crops.

Gunmen have ramped up attacks on the region’s communities in recent years, forcing thousands to flee across Nigeria’s northern border to Niger.

The attackers have become globally notorious because of mass kidnappings at schools, with more than 800 students abducted since December.

The rampant violence has spawned a humanitarian crisis, international aid group Medicins Sans Frontieres said on Thursday.

On Sunday, the governor promised financial aid, and “requested communities in the area to be tolerant, accommodating, friendly and peaceful”, his spokesperson said in a statement.

-AAP

Topics:

Nigeria
Follow Us

Trending Now

annastacia palaszczuk
Queensland Premier defends Pfizer choice, despite AZ eligibility
scott morrison four corners
ABC rejects pulling story linking PM with QAnon conspiracy
weather
Bureau warns of ‘multistate, multihazard’ week as hikers rescued from Mt Kosciuszko
victoria virus lockdown
‘No snapback’: Vic CHO’s warning for post-lockdown Melbourne
pakistan train crash
Horror train crash kills dozens, injures scores more
NAB austrac
NAB, Crown, SkyCity face AUSTRAC money laundering probes