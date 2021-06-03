News Experts to vet next series of sexual consent videos

Experts to vet next series of sexual consent videos

Consent video
The previous series of consent videos were panned.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

There will be no repeat of milkshake and taco videos to explain sexual consent and coercion.

A respectful relationships reference panel of more than 20 organisations will develop new resources after videos made for schools went viral for all the wrong reasons.

A milkshake-themed consent video was canned in April following widespread criticism, along with a swimming with sharks video intended to explain coercion.

There were no direct references to sex, rape or assault.

Developed and approved by education department officials, the two videos were part of a Respect Matters campaign to teach children and teenagers about respectful relationships.

“If there is one lesson we have learnt it’s to listen to voices of experts and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” federal education department head Michele Bruniges told a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

Officials said they could not isolate the cost of the two scrapped videos from the more than $3.4 million paid to digital design company Liquid Interactive for the “good society” website.

The department’s internal panel of experts has been scrapped and replaced with a new respectful relationships reference panel of 23 organisations.

Dr Bruniges said deep knowledge about family and domestic violence is essential, along with a parent voice and primary school principals.

She also conceded the six years taken to roll out the project was “longer than most”.

Some $5 million was assigned to the program in 2015 under a women’s safety package. The campaign received a top-up of $2.8 million to use between 2019/20 and 2021/22.

Some $350,000 of the top-up has been used so far.

Labor wants all 350 resources on the website reviewed by experts.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘Why Victoria?’: Experts help explain why Victoria is in lockdown again
Women's finance tips to get in control of your money
Women’s financial literacy is still lagging men’s. But these tips should help
coronavirus
Australia’s economy is now larger than before COVID. Here’s why
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail for fifth time
liddel coal plant AEMO
Approved coal mines will all but lock in deadly climate temperature rises
NSW, Vic exposure site list grows amid anxious wait to see if virus crossed borders