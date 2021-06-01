NSW Health issues coronavirus alert for Jervis Bay area

NSW Health officials are tracing the movements of a potentially infectious COVID-19 case who visited the Jervis Bay area from Melbourne on May 23 and 24.

Victorian health officials notified NSW Health of the confirmed case who visited Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia.

The person reported the onset of symptoms on May 25 and was tested on Monday having driven back to Melbourne on May 24.

Victoria is in a “circuit breaker” lockdown with 54 active infections after three new cases were reported on Tuesday.

NSW Health has issued a list of venues of concern around Jervis Bay and is urging anyone who visited them at the times listed on the department’s website to get in contact, to get tested and to isolate until they receive further instructions.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – JERVIS BAY⚠️ NSW Health has been advised by the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services that a confirmed case of COVID-19 from Melbourne was in Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach and Vincentia while potentially infectious on 23 and 24 May. pic.twitter.com/h6FKv177wU — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 1, 2021

The venues include the Green Patch campground and Booderee National Park at Jervis Bay, the Cooked Goose Cafe at Hyams Beach, Coles Vincentia Shopping Village and Trapper’s Bakery and Shell Coles Express Big Merino at Goulburn.

NSW Health said in a statement it may add new venues of concern and was increasing virus testing in the area, including a drive-through pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic in Huskisson.

Anyone who lives in Jervis Bay or has visited Jervis Bay since May 22 is asked to get tested and to isolate if they have even the mildest of cold-like symptoms.

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest testing clinic, visit:https://t.co/LmeATIQK4Z, or contact your GP. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 1, 2021

ABC reports the case also visited the Victorian towns of Euroa, Glenrowan and Wallan as well as Melbourne’s CBD on their travels.

Victorian health officials and senior government ministers are meeting on Tuesday night to discuss options for an extension of the seven-day lockdown.

The rapid spread of the Indian variant, including the transmission of the virus through “fleeting contact”, has authorities deeply worried.

Since the Victorian outbreak began, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has kept the state border open, arguing that the five-kilometre limit imposed on Victorians would protect her state.