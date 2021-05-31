NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian condemns cenotaph desecration

Three men have been arrested after the cenotaph in Martin Place was desecrated in Sydney’s CBD on the weekend.

Police on Monday appealed for public help to identify five men seen on CCTV climbing on the cenotaph and sitting on the shoulders of the bronze statue of a soldier about 3.10am on Saturday.

Three men, aged, 19, 20 and 21, were arrested at Sutherland Police Station about 1.30pm on Monday and were being interviewed about the vandalism that damaged the soldier’s bayonet.

Earlier, Premier Gladys Berejiklian condemned the desecration of the cenotaph.

“I think it’s really hurtful that a small number of Australians don’t appreciate the sacrifices many Australians made, who lost their lives and lost their livelihoods over many, many decades for our freedoms,” she said on Monday.

“It’s incumbent on us to make sure that every single Australian citizen is aware and grateful for the sacrifices made by our ex-servicemen and women,” she said.

She said it was important to understand the sacrifices made by veterans.

Police say inquiries are continuing.

-with AAP