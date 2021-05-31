News China introduces three-child policy to alleviate problem of ageing population

The one-child policy was relaxed in 2015. Photo: Reuters
China’s government has announced it is scrapping a policy limiting couples to two children and will now allow them to have three.

The change was approved during a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, according to official news agency Xinhua.

The government said the problem of an ageing populace was deepening and the change would help to improve the structure of China’s population and maintain its advantage in human resources.

With 1.4 billion people, China is the world’s most populous country, but by 2050 one in three of them are projected to be of retirement age.

In 2015, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy – initially imposed to halt a population explosion – with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

Earlier this month, China’s once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the past decade since the 1950s, with data showing a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.

ABC/wires

Topics:

China
