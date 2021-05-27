Melbourne passengers removed from the Ghan over COVID concerns

Victorian passengers travelling on the Ghan have been off-loaded in outback South Australia because of COVID-19 concerns, as SA Health authorities reveal the person who likely spread coronavirus to a Melbourne man had shared a room with another positive case.

It has been revealed that the person suspected of giving COVID-19 to the man at the centre of Victoria’s outbreak was sharing a room with a COVID-positive person who was moved to a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients, Tom’s Court Hotel.

SA Health authorities said the person was a “friend” and was not deemed high-risk enough to also be transferred to the dedicated facility.

The person, who later tested positive to the virus, was instead moved to room in the Playford medi-hotel which was adjacent to the Wollert man.

A report released yesterday found the virus was likely transmitted between that person and the Victorian man when they opened their doors to collect food.

South Australian authorities have now changed their policy to move close contacts of positive cases to a separate part of the medi-hotel, but not the dedicated facility.

Ghan passengers moved from train

SA’s Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said some passengers had been at a number of exposure sites in Greater Melbourne.

Professor Spurrier said she had been in talks with the Northern Territory government and believed the passengers would go into quarantine in Alice Springs.

“There are a number of people on the Ghan who have been at high-risk exposure sites, my understanding is they would require quarantine in Alice Springs and then my team has been working through the rest of the passengers,” Professor Spurrier said.

“I can’t tell you the exact plans, but I know people within SA Health have that under control.”

-more to come