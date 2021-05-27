Australia Post executives acknowledge Holgate report, but no apologies

Australia Post has stopped short of apologising to former chief executive Christine Holgate or heeding calls for the organisation’s chairman to resign.

Senior executives from Australia Post faced a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

Their appearance came after a parliamentary inquiry into Ms Holgate’s departure from Australia Post over the Cartier watches scandal.

The committee found Ms Holgate deserved an apology because she was denied procedural fairness and natural justice.

Senators called on the company’s chairman to quit for his role in the saga.

Ms Holgate agreed with both recommendations.

Australia Post’s acting chief executive Rodney Boys acknowledged the inquiry’s findings.

“For the past three months, we have treated the inquiry seriously and co-operated fully and extensively with the committee,” Mr Boys said in Canberra on Thursday.

“We are reviewing the report and its recommendations and intend to respond as appropriate.”

The report called on various people, including the Prime Minister, to apologise for how Ms Holgate was treated.

Scott Morrison infamously stood up during question time in October and called on Ms Holgate to stand aside.

“If she doesn’t wish to do that, she can go,” he said.

Minister for Women Marise Payne indicated Mr Morrison was unlikely to apologise.

“He’s made very clear his position and he does sincerely regret any distress caused to Ms Holgate by that discussion in the Parliament,” she told 6PR radio.

The Senate committee was controlled by Labor and the Greens, with Coalition members of the inquiry rejecting many of the recommendations.

Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo released a statement after the report was handed down, indicating he had no intention to resign.

Mr Di Bartolomeo said Australia Post had co-operated fully and extensively with the committee and he was personally committed to continuing to lead the organisation.

“Ms Holgate was a very good chief executive for Australia Post and the organisation wishes her well for the future,” he said.

“Australia Post remains engaged in a mediation process with Ms Holgate around the circumstances of her departure from the organisation.

“With new CEO Paul Graham joining in coming months, Australia Post remains optimistic about its future and will continue working to improve capacity and reliability to better serve its customers.”

Ms Holgate told the inquiry the Australia Post chairman humiliated and fabricated evidence against her before pushing her out of the organisation.

-AAP