Jodi McKay won’t step down as NSW Opposition Leader despite byelection loss

ABC News understands NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay won’t quit despite Labor’s byelection loss in the Upper Hunter.

Sources say contenders for her position could not rally the necessary numbers to challenge her.

One of the MPs touted to challenge for leadership, former leader Michael Daley, has told the ABC he stands by her as leader of the party.

“The Labor Party needs to stop talking about itself and start concentrating again on getting rid of this bad government,” Mr Daley said.

“Jodi’s the leader and she should be backed.”

Labor was hoping the 2.6 per cent margin in the Upper Hunter byelection was enough for the party to bridge, but their hopes were dashed less than four hours after polls closed.