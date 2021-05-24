News Russia claims US is breaching nuclear arms control treaty

Russia claims US is breaching nuclear arms control treaty

Russia says the number of US launchers and bombers exceeds the limit under an arms control treaty. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Russia’s foreign ministry has raised concerns over Washington’s implementation of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, saying the number of US launchers and bombers exceeds the agreed limit.

Russia and Washington extended the New START treaty in February.

It is a cornerstone of global arms control and limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

The remarks by Russia’s foreign ministry come amid a push to organise a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden next month despite dire ties between the two countries.

Russia said earlier on Monday it was drawing up proposals for the meeting’s possible agenda.

In a statement, the ministry said 56 US launchers and 41 heavy bombers had been removed from Washington’s declared arsenal and that Moscow was unable to confirm that they were no longer nuclear-capable. It also said four underground missile silos had also been removed from the count.

“Thus, the figure allowed under … the treaty is exceeded by the United States by 101,” it said.

Russia has raised similar concerns in the past.

The United States has said it is in full compliance with the treaty and that it stands by its conversion procedures to render launchers and heavy bombers incapable of employing nuclear weapons and put them outside the treaty.

Topics:

arms treaty Russia US
Follow Us

Trending Now

Grace Tame has shared a conversation she had with Scott Morrison
Grace Tame takes aim at Morrison, calls Amanda Stoker ‘not adequate’
linda reynolds brittany higgins
No changes at Parliament, despite Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations
billboard-music-awards
P!nk stuns with daughter in aerial acrobatics, The Weeknd tops at Billboard Music Awards
richard branson australia vaccine
Virgin founder’s warning for Australia’s lacklustre COVID vaccination
Joel Fitzgibbon says Labor must "wake up"
Labor must ‘wake up’, will lose next election: Joel Fitzgibbon
israel folau rugby league
Palmer threatens court action over Folau’s Qld rugby league bid