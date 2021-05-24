Two Australian Olympic skateboarding hopefuls have had their Tokyo dreams dashed after returning positive COVID tests in the United States, along with their coach.

The skateboarders were part of an Australian contingent who flew to the US earlier this month for an Olympic qualifying event in Des Moines, Iowa.

The entire Australian team was disqualified from the event because they were deemed close contacts of the three team members who tested positive.

One of those who contracted COVID, Charlotte Heath from Victoria, confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram, saying she was “bummed about not being able to compete” in the US event.