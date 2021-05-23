News At least eight dead as northern Italian cable car plunges
At least eight dead as northern Italian cable car plunges

The Mottarone Cable Car departs every 20 minutes from Stresa and is renowned for its views of Lake Maggiore. Photo: Getty
At least eight people have died after a cable car connecting Italy’s Lake Maggiore with a mountain close by plunged, Italian news agency ANSA reports.

The Stresa Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the famous town of Stresa, on Lake Maggiore, up almost 1400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.

“Serious accident on the Stresa-Mottarone cable car. Alpine rescue, and other rescue teams on site. Two helicopter ambulances intervened,” the national alpine rescue service said on Twitter.

ANSA said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin.

An image posted on social media by emergency services showed the wreckage of the cable car lying in a wooded area.

Alpine rescue service spokesman Walter Milan said the line had been renovated in 2016.

The rescue call arrived just after midday and the cable car had fallen from very high and was now sitting “crumpled” in the woods below, Mr Milan added.

The lift had recently reopened following the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions in the region.

BBC reports the service’s website says the cable car usually takes 20 minutes to transport passengers 1491 metres above sea level up the Mottarone mountain.

More to come

