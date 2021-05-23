At least eight dead as northern Italian cable car plunges

At least eight people have died after a cable car connecting Italy’s Lake Maggiore with a mountain close by plunged, Italian news agency ANSA reports.

The Stresa Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the famous town of Stresa, on Lake Maggiore, up almost 1400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.

“Serious accident on the Stresa-Mottarone cable car. Alpine rescue, and other rescue teams on site. Two helicopter ambulances intervened,” the national alpine rescue service said on Twitter.

ANSA said the cable car carried 11 people and that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin.

A car fell from the cable car linking Stresa with Mottarone in Piemont. 8 people have been confirmed dead, according to @Agenzia_Ansa.