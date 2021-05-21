News Home of cancer fraudster Belle Gibson raided by Victoria’s Sherriff’s Office over unpaid fines
Updated:

Home of cancer fraudster Belle Gibson raided by Victoria’s Sherriff’s Office over unpaid fines

Gibson has previously claimed she was unable to pay the fines and has considered bankruptcy. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The home of cancer fraudster Belle Gibson has been raided for a second time, as authorities continue their efforts to recoup more than $500,000 in outstanding fines, penalties, and interest.

Victorian Sherriff’s officers executed a “seizure and sale” warrant at Gibson’s Northcote home in Melbourne’s inner north today, a spokesperson for Consumer Affairs Victoria said.

The residence was raided last year, but the consumer watchdog would not confirm if the previous raid had resulted in any recovery of the outstanding fines.

“Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment,” the spokesperson said.

Gibson made hundreds of thousands of dollars building a social media empire, including a cookbook and app, after claiming she cured her brain cancer using alternative therapies and nutrition.

It was later revealed the wellness blogger never had cancer.

Belle Gibson was fined $410,000 in 2017 after she was found guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct. Photo: AAP

In 2017 the Federal Court found Gibson guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct, fining her $410,000.

The court found she made false claims about donating a large portion of her profits to charities and to the family of a boy who had an inoperable brain tumour.

The amount owed has now ballooned to more than $500,000, Consumers Affairs Victoria confirmed.

Gibson has previously claimed she was unable to pay the fines and has considered bankruptcy.

In 2019, it was revealed she spent more than $90,000 in two years, including on trips to Bali and Africa.

ABC

Topics:

Belle Gibson
Follow Us

Trending Now

BBC was ‘deceitful’ and faked documents to get Diana interview, inquiry finds
Julia Gillard, Greg Hunt and Linda Burney are calling for confidence in AstraZeneca
Julia Gillard, Greg Hunt, Linda Burney sing praises of AstraZeneca
Broccoli in a pill bottle
Fruit and veg as medicine? How ‘food pharmacies’ could combat diet-related health problems
brooke blurton is bachelorette australia 2021
Bachelorette Brooke Blurton makes history, but we still might butcher it
Air strikes on Gaza to stop as Israel security cabinet approves ceasefire
The Mornington Peninsula best travel destination
Australia’s best travel destinations have been revealed, but do you agree?