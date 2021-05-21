The home of cancer fraudster Belle Gibson has been raided for a second time, as authorities continue their efforts to recoup more than $500,000 in outstanding fines, penalties, and interest.

Victorian Sherriff’s officers executed a “seizure and sale” warrant at Gibson’s Northcote home in Melbourne’s inner north today, a spokesperson for Consumer Affairs Victoria said.

The residence was raided last year, but the consumer watchdog would not confirm if the previous raid had resulted in any recovery of the outstanding fines.

“Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment,” the spokesperson said.

Gibson made hundreds of thousands of dollars building a social media empire, including a cookbook and app, after claiming she cured her brain cancer using alternative therapies and nutrition.

It was later revealed the wellness blogger never had cancer.

In 2017 the Federal Court found Gibson guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct, fining her $410,000.

The court found she made false claims about donating a large portion of her profits to charities and to the family of a boy who had an inoperable brain tumour.

The amount owed has now ballooned to more than $500,000, Consumers Affairs Victoria confirmed.

Gibson has previously claimed she was unable to pay the fines and has considered bankruptcy.

In 2019, it was revealed she spent more than $90,000 in two years, including on trips to Bali and Africa.

–ABC