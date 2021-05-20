News Magpies super fan faces child sex charges

Magpies super fan faces child sex charges

Cult Magpies fan Joffa Corfe will front court in July. Photo: Getty
Collingwood AFL superfan and cheer squad leader Jeffrey ‘Joffa’ Corfe has been charged by police over the alleged abuse of a teenage boy.

The 60-year-old is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court again in July on two charges of sexual penetration of a child under 16.

It’s understood the charges relate to allegations Corfe abused a 14-year-old boy in Melbourne in 2005.

One of Collingwood’s most recognisable fans, Corfe was condemned by the club in March over comments he made calling on “Indian workers” to be removed from aged care jobs.

The club said while he had a long association with the organisation, he was not a member.

He’s on bail and due to face a committal mention on July 30.

-AAP

