Frances Adamson announced as South Australia’s new governor, replacing Hieu Van Le

South Australia's next governor Frances Adamson. Photo: DFAT
Former diplomat Frances Adamson has been announced as South Australia’s next governor.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary would replace current Governor Hieu Van Le.

Ms Adamson, 60, was also Australia’s ambassador to China from 2011 to 2015.

Mr Van Le’s term will finish in August and Ms Adamson will be sworn in in October.

She will be the state’s third female governor.

Mr Marshall said Ms Adamson would be leaving her job in foreign affairs in the coming weeks.

He said her international experience would be “vitally important” during the state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Her wealth of knowledge on the international stage will put South Australia in good stead as we continue to put South Australia on the global map,” he said.

Premier Steven Marshall announces Frances Adamson as the state’s new governor at Elder Park. Photo: ABC

Ms Adamson, an old scholar of the University of Adelaide and Walford Anglican School for Girls, said it was a “deep honour” to be appointed as governor.

“I’m particularly pleased to be succeeding His Excellency the Honourable Hieu Van Le, who I know has made such an extraordinary contribution to South Australia, not only to our multicultural communities, but he’s made all South Australians proud,” she said.

Mr Van Le, who came to Australia as a refugee from Vietnam, has been Governor since 2014.

South Australia had Australia’s first female governor in Dame Roma Mitchell, who was in the role from 1991–1996.

