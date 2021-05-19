Former diplomat Frances Adamson has been announced as South Australia’s next governor.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade secretary would replace current Governor Hieu Van Le.

Ms Adamson, 60, was also Australia’s ambassador to China from 2011 to 2015.

Mr Van Le’s term will finish in August and Ms Adamson will be sworn in in October.

She will be the state’s third female governor.

Mr Marshall said Ms Adamson would be leaving her job in foreign affairs in the coming weeks.

He said her international experience would be “vitally important” during the state’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Her wealth of knowledge on the international stage will put South Australia in good stead as we continue to put South Australia on the global map,” he said.