Man dies after shark attack on northern NSW beach

UPDATE 12.50PM

A man in his 50s has died after being attacked by a shark on a NSW beach.

NSW Police said emergency services were called to the beach about 11.20am on Tuesday.

The man was pulled from the water and was suffering critical injuries to his upper right thigh after being attacked while surfing.

Police said officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District commenced CPR but he died at the scene.

Tuncurry Beach and Forster Main Beach are currently closed.

Police will be working with the Department of Primary Industries to identify the species responsible

NSW Ambulance reported they were treating a man after the attack about 11.30am.

Sadly, at 12.41pm, NSW Ambulance reported the man could not be saved.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene the man could not be resuscitated.”

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called to the scene.

Tuncurry Beach is no stranger to shark activity.