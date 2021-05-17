PM to visit New Zealand in first overseas trip in seven months

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will head to New Zealand and meet his counterpart Jacinda Ardern at the end of the month in what will be his first international trip this year.

Mr Morrison last headed overseas in November last year to Japan, which was his first overseas trip since the global pandemic began in January.

In a statement, Mr Morrison said he and his wife Jenny will visit Queenstown on May 30 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ meeting.

He highlighted the importance of the trans-Tasman bubble, acknowledging his trip was testament to the bubble “in action”.

“This will be my first overseas visit for 2021, and it is fitting that our first trip should be across the Tasman.

“Australia and New Zealand are family – and we share deep historical bonds of friendship, trust and the ANZAC spirit.

“Both Australia and New Zealand have been world leaders in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this visit is a great illustration of the Trans-Tasman Safe Travel Zone in action,” the statement read.

Ms Ardern said she will catch up for talks with the PM on May 31.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic.

“Our relationship with Australia is our closest and most important and this has never been more evident than in these trying times for the world.

“Discussions will centre on how Australia and New Zealand will meet the shared challenges we face. The key focus of the meeting will of course be our COVID-19 recovery as well as how we continue working together on key regional and security issues.

“This visit will also be a good opportunity to celebrate the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel and to welcome our trans-Tasman cousins back to Aotearoa.

“An in-person Leaders’ meeting reflects a significant achievement for both our countries and is highly unusual in the COVID-19 context. It’s a significant achievement to be able to host Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs Morrison on our shores,” Jacinda Ardern said.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will engage with Australian and New Zealand business, tourism, and community leaders and lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial.