More than 57,000 Kia owners in Australia have been warned not to park their cars in an enclosed area such as a garage amid fears they could catch fire even when switched off.

Drivers of the Kia QL Sportage and CK Stinger models have been told their cars are at risk of dangerous engine compartment fires and to contact Kia Australia immediately.

Product Safety Australia, a website run up by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has issued a recall for two Kia models over problems with the Hydraulic Electronic Control Units.

“If an electrical short circuit occurs, this could result in an engine compartment fire when the key is switched off and the vehicle is parked,” Product Safety Australia said.

“A vehicle fire could increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants or bystanders and damage to property.”

The affected cars are the Kia QL Sportage model built between 2016 and 2021 and the Kia CK Stinger model built between 2017 and 2019.

The recall notice said the HECU, which controls the anti-lock braking, stability and traction control systems, could remain live.

It said if moisture entered the unit, an electrical short circuit could occur.

Kia Australia is contacting all known owners of the cars, who are urged to arrange for a free inspection and repair at their nearest dealer.

Until the vehicles have been repaired, the company recommends they not be parked near any flammable structures or in an enclosed area.

