Updated:

A man has been charged with shooting with intent to murder after a stand-off with police in Sydney. Photo: AAP
A man has been charged with shooting with intent to murder after a nine-hour stand-off with police in Sydney’s south-west.

Police say the incident began about 9.45pm on Sunday when officers were called to a home in Canley Heights on reports of a domestic-related incident.

Officers spoke to a 36-year-old man before attempting to taser him.

Police allege the man fired a shot at officers, prompting the setting up of a perimeter.

After the involvement of specialist police, including negotiators and the Tactical Operations Unit, just after 6.30am on Monday the man left the home’s garage without incident and was arrested.

He has been charged with shoot at with intent to murder, discharge firearm  with intent to resist arrest and possess unauthorised prohibited firearm and ammunition.

The man was refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

