The big-spending budget has failed to lift support for the Morrison government in the latest Newspoll released on Sunday night.

As rumours continue to swirl about an election later this year, the exclusive poll for The Australian newspaper found Labor was holding on to its 51-49 two-party-preferred lead despite 44 per cent of those surveyed claiming the planned spending would be good for the economy.

Only 15 per cent felt it would be bad.

The newspaper claimed “Josh Frydenberg has handed down the most well-received budget since John Howard and Peter Costello” but it was not translating to increasing the Coalition’s popularity with those surveyed.

Labor said Mr Frydenberg’s second ‘pandemic budget’ was full of “political fixes”, with disappointment the plan was just “tinkering around the edges”.

In a signal that casts doubts on claims the budget was as well received as claimed, a record 62 per cent of people could not say if they would be better or worse off.

The budget invested heavily in aged care, mental health, home buyer incentives and the NDIS, but other voters were evenly divided – at 19 per cent each – about whether they be be better or worse off personally.

It also claimed to be a women’s budget but critics emerged soon after Tuesday night’s announcements.

Uncertainty about borders reopening and the vaccination rollout may have also contributed to the Newspoll result.

The post-budget poll showed the Coalition primary vote unchanged on 41 per cent, with Labor falling two points to 36 per cent.

The Greens lifted two per cent to a post-election high of 12 per cent.

One Nation fell to its equal post-election low of 2 per cent (down 1 per cent) as support for minor parties increased to 9 per cent (up one per cent).

Scott Morrison suffered a two-point fall in net approval, with his satisfaction in his performance falling a point to 58 per cent and dissatisfaction rising a point to 38 per cent.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese also fell in his personal approval ratings (satisfaction down a point to 39 per cent and dissatisfaction up three to 46 per cent).

Mr Albanese focused on wages growth, criminalising wage theft, ensuring employers have a duty to address sexual harassment at work, and delivering social and affordable housing in his budget reply speech on Thursday night.