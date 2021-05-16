News At least eight dead as Cyclone Tauktae ravages India
At least eight dead as Cyclone Tauktae ravages India

Mourners perform death rituals in Kerala state as a tropical cyclone hovers off India's west coast. Photo: AP
At least eight people have been killed, with large areas inundated, houses destroyed and trees and electricity poles uprooted by a severe storm hovering off India’s west coast.

Cyclone Tauktae has been building up over the Arabian Sea and has moved northwards past Kerala and Karnataka states and is currently located northwest of Goa.

It is expected to keep moving north-westwards and make landfall on the coast of Gujarat state in the early hours of Tuesday according to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department.

The forecast warned of heavy damage along coastal Gujarat and said gusting wind speeds could reach 175km/h.

Torrential rains and high-speed winds have wreaked havoc in the coastal belts of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa causing waterlogging, uprooting trees and disrupting power supplies.

Two of those killed were in Kerala and four in Karnataka, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

Hundreds of thousands of people in these regions and adjacent Maharashtra, Gujarat and the federally administered territories of Daman and Diu have been moved to temporary relief shelters despite the risks associated with a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 in India.

 

Regions vulnerable to the cyclone needed to ensure power back-ups and stocks of essential medicines and oxygen especially at hospitals treating coronavirus patients in case transport was disrupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a meeting with state officials on Saturday.

More than 75 rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed all along the coast and another 22 are on standby.

Cyclone Tauktae India
