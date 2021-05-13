News ‘Heads down!’ Emergency landing at Brisbane airport
Updated:

‘Heads down!’ Emergency landing at Brisbane airport

A QantasLink Newcastle to Brisbane flight has landed safely at Brisbane airport after a problem. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A QantasLink flight has made an emergency landing at Brisbane airport after a problem with its landing gear.

The Newcastle-to-Brisbane flight landed safely on Thursday morning, QantasLink said in a statement.

The plane, reportedly carrying 64 passengers, declared an emergency at 9.23am.

“Brace! Brace! Brace!” a flight attendant instructed the passengers as they descended on the domestic runway.

“Heads down! Stay down! Stay down!” she yelled as the aircraft approached the ground.

It’s understood the relieved passengers applauded when the aircraft touched down safely.

Brisbane airport’s operations team was on stand-by for a full emergency.

The plane had to be towed back to the terminal.

The drama was sparked by a cockpit light that came on, indicating “a potential issue with the landing gear”.

“The pilots followed standard procedures and required checklists for this type of event. The flight landed safely at Brisbane Airport,” QantasLink said.

-with AAP

Topics:

Brisbane
Follow Us

Trending Now

HELP loans for budding entrepreneurs to headline Anthony Albanese’s budget reply
Israelis, Palestinians and their neighbours worry: Is this the big one?
‘Ten years in the making’: Arthritis drug repurposed to fight pancreatic cancer cells
BRIT Awards fashion: Which red-carpet trends have made it into the mainstream?
Ellen DeGeneres
‘Not a challenge anymore’: Ellen DeGeneres to end US talk show in 2022
Dollarmites is on the way out. And this is how parents can fill the void
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video