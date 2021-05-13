A QantasLink flight has made an emergency landing at Brisbane airport after a problem with its landing gear.

The Newcastle-to-Brisbane flight landed safely on Thursday morning, QantasLink said in a statement.

The plane, reportedly carrying 64 passengers, declared an emergency at 9.23am.

“Brace! Brace! Brace!” a flight attendant instructed the passengers as they descended on the domestic runway.

“Heads down! Stay down! Stay down!” she yelled as the aircraft approached the ground.

It’s understood the relieved passengers applauded when the aircraft touched down safely.

Brisbane airport’s operations team was on stand-by for a full emergency.

The plane had to be towed back to the terminal.

The drama was sparked by a cockpit light that came on, indicating “a potential issue with the landing gear”.

“The pilots followed standard procedures and required checklists for this type of event. The flight landed safely at Brisbane Airport,” QantasLink said.

-with AAP