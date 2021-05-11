News Victorian police isolate after Port Phillip Bay rescue

Victorian police isolate after Port Phillip Bay rescue

Officers immediately entered isolation after rescuing the man. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Victoria Police officers are in isolation after rescuing a man who is believed to have jumped from an oil tanker in Melbourne.

The 31-year-old Georgian national was rescued in Port Phillip Bay on Sunday night, about five kilometres from where the international tanker had docked.

The man is expected to be transferred to mandatory quarantine once he is released from hospital.

The police air wing found the man clinging to a navigational marker.

The water police officers who rescued the man then went into isolation as a precaution.

Victoria Police would not disclose how many officers are isolating, citing operational reasons.

Victoria has gone 74 days without a local infection, with one new case in hotel quarantine.

There were 8155 vaccine doses and 12,918 tests in the 24 hours to Tuesday.

-AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus
Follow Us

Trending Now

Micro-plastics in rice
Cooking a curry? Your rice could be hiding micro-plastics, warn scientists
Josh Frydenberg federal budget
The five budget questions Josh Frydenberg is yet to answer
Paul Bongiorno's federal budget preview
Paul Bongiorno: A budget of fantasy figures and questionable commitments
Paramount plus launches in Australia
Paramount+ prepares to launch, but Australians might not tune in
Children killed in airstrikes as Israel warns Hamas will ‘pay a heavy price’ over rocket attacks
Calls for India to lockdown as bodies wash up on river, black fungus spreads
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video