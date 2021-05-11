‘Full health response’: Man tests positive to COVID-19 at his Melbourne home

An urgent investigation is underway in Victoria to find the source of infection after a man in his 30s tested positive to COVID-19 at his home north of Melbourne.

Victoria’s health department issued a statement at 12pm saying a “full public health response” was underway. The man had returned to Australia from overseas and completed his hotel quarantine in South Australia.

He was currently being interviewed by the health department to determine what exposure sites he had been visited. He is currently in isolation at home and his household primary close contacts are also isolating.

“He arrived in Victoria and returned to his home in Wollert on 4 May and developed symptoms on 8 May,” the department said.

“He got tested yesterday [Monday], 10 May, and returned a positive result this morning.

Wollert is a suburb located 26km north of Melbourne’s CBD.

“Further testing has been urgently arranged to confirm the diagnosis.

“Until that time, the Department is treating this as a positive case and acting accordingly.”

Victorian authorities are working with their interstate counterparts to determine the likely source of the infection.

The news comes just as the state had notched up 73 days with no local cases.

Meanwhile Victoria Police officers are in isolation after rescuing a man believed to have jumped from an oil tanker in Melbourne.

The 31-year-old Georgian national was rescued in Port Phillip Bay on Sunday night, about 5km from where the international tanker had docked.

The man is expected to be transferred to mandatory quarantine once released from hospital.

The police air wing found the man clinging to a navigational marker.

The water police officers who rescued the man then went into isolation as a precaution.

Victoria Police would not disclose how many officers are isolating, citing operational reasons.

There were 8155 vaccine doses and 12,918 tests in the 24 hours to Tuesday.

-with agencies