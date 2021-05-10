Thousands have attended a new mass vaccination hub in Sydney’s Olympic Park, as New South Wales prepares to increase its eligibility criteria for COVID-19 inoculations.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard posted photos from the opening of the centre in Homebush, sharing the address and a message of thanks to staff members of NSW Health on Twitter on Monday.

Also on Monday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced residents between 40-49 years old seeking to be vaccinated against the potentially deadly virus would be able to register their interest from 5pm.

Ms Berejiklian said anyone over 50 who is unable to book a vaccination appointment with their general practitioner will be accepted at mass vaccination hubs from May 24.

The state recorded no new locally-acquired coronavirus infections on Monday, but restrictions in Greater Sydney are set to remain in place for another week.

Mr Hazzard confirmed the identity of the positive COVID-19 case which led to the restrictions, but blasted media outlets for revealing his details without permission.

Mr Hazzard said the decision by Australian Financial Review to name the individual was “appalling” and would undermine public health as it may discourage others from coming forward for testing.

The source of that infection – which genome testing matched to a case in hotel quarantine – remains a mystery.

The mass vaccination centre at Sydney Olympic Park which opened on Monday is equipped to administer 30,000 vaccine doses per week, or around 5000 vaccinations per day.

The centre will administer both Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people.

