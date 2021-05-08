Teenager killed in stabbing at basketball game in Victoria

A teenager has been stabbed to death at a sports stadium in Melbourne’s western suburbs on Friday night.

Police and paramedics were called to Eagle Stadium in Werribee about 5.50pm following reports a male had been injured.

A 17-year-old Wyndham Vale boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

“Unfortunately, due to a serious incident at Eagle Stadium tonight all domestic games have been cancelled tomorrow,” Wyndham Basketball wrote on Facebook.

Spectators have reported seeing a male running with a knife in his hands.

A woman whose daughter was playing basketball at the time told News Corp the incident was “shocking”.

“My friend saw someone on the floor in the corridor just after he had been stabbed,” she said.

“These were under-8 games and it’s lucky nothing more serious happened.

“It’s really concerning that you can’t even feel safe to take your kids to a junior basketball game.”

A 15-year-old Wyndham Vale teenager was assisting police with their inquiries after the shocking incident, but was last night released from custody.

Homicide Squad detectives continue to investigate the incident.

-with AAP