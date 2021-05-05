News Australia Post agrees to Holgate mediation – with conditions
Updated:

Australia Post agrees to Holgate mediation – with conditions

christine holgate australia post.
Australia Post has made its own demands of Christin Holgate in agreeing to mediation.
The board of Australia Post has agreed to participate in mediation with former chief executive Christine Holgate.

But the board will require Ms Holgate to make public her demands to settle the dispute and the outcome of the mediation.

“Australia Post’s lawyers have again written to Ms Holgate’s lawyers confirming that Australia Post will participate in a mediation,” the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Further, given the public interest in this matter and Australia Post’s wish to be transparent about it, we have asked that Ms Holgate agree that following the mediation the parties will make public what she asked Australia Post to give her to settle the dispute and also the outcome of the mediation.”

Ms Holgate claims she was bullied and unlawfully stood aside for rewarding four senior executives with luxury Cartier watches.

