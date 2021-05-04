News Philippine foreign minister tells China to ‘get the f—k out’ of South China Sea
Updated:

Philippine foreign minister tells China to ‘get the f—k out’ of South China Sea

Despite a Hague ruling rejecting China’s claims on the disputed waters, conflict continues. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The war of words between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea has ramped up on Twitter, with the Philippines foreign minister demanding Chinese ships “get the f—k out” of disputed waters.

The comments by Teodoro Locsin follow Manila’s protests over what it calls the “illegal” presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Chinese officials say the vessels at the disputed Whitsun Reef are fishing boats taking refuge from rough seas, but Philippine officials believe the Chinese vessels are manned by militia.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. Photo: AAP

‘You’re like an ugly oaf’

“China, my friend, how politely can I put it? Let me see… O…GET THE F*** OUT,” Mr Locsin said in a tweet on his personal account.

“What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We’re trying. You. You’re like an ugly oaf forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to father a Chinese province.”

China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disputed waters

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, through which about $US3 trillion of ship-borne trade passes each year. In 2016, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled the claim, which Beijing bases on its old maps, was inconsistent with international law.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine foreign ministry accused China’s coast guard of “shadowing, blocking, dangerous manoeuvres, and radio challenges of the Philippine coast guard vessels”.

On Sunday, the Philippines vowed to continue maritime exercises in its EEZ in the South China Sea in response to a China demand that it stop actions it warned could escalate disputes.

Diplomatic protests proceed ‘diplomacy by Twitter’

As of April 26, the Philippines had filed 78 diplomatic protests to China since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, foreign ministry data shows.

“Our statements are stronger too because of the more brazen nature of the activities, the number, frequency and proximity of intrusions,” Marie Yvette Banzon-Abalos, executive director for strategic communications at the foreign ministry, said.

Mr Duterte for the most part has pursued warmer ties with China in exchange for Beijing’s promises of billions of dollars in investment, aid and loans.

While the Philippine leader still considers China “a good friend”, he said last week: “There are things that are not really subject to a compromise.”

-AAP

Topics:

China Philippines
Follow Us

Trending Now

Health minister Greg Hunt
Government unveils evidence for India ban as friends, foes slam Australia’s jail threat
banks human rights
Banks’ human rights record laid bare as expert warns on lending laws
solomon lew shareholders
Premier Investments to repay $15 million in JobKeeper
Cruises Australia
Even Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop cruise is setting sail – so why aren’t we?
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) chats with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during the 14th East Asia Summit on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 04 November 2019.
Modi’s India is sick with more than COVID-19 — and Australia isn’t immune
Josh Frydenberg federal budget
Paul Bongiorno: The government is a Liberal in Labor’s clothing with this budget
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video