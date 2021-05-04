Allegations Tasmanian Liberal candidate Adam Brooks used a fake driver’s licence referred to police

Victoria’s Transport Department has referred an allegation that Tasmanian Liberal candidate Adam Brooks used a fake driver’s licence to Tasmania Police.

The department confirmed it was investigating the claim on Friday, after the ABC reported a Sydney woman had alleged Mr Brooks showed her what appeared to be a VicRoads licence, to convince her he was actually named Terry.

The woman said she believed he was an engineer who lived in Melbourne during their eight-month relationship, when in reality he is a former Tasmanian mining minister who could be returned to parliament once the result of Saturday’s state election is known.

Tasmania Police has been contacted for comment.

The referral comes after a second woman – this time in Melbourne – said Mr Brooks dated her for 13 months while pretending he was an engineer named Terry.

She said he told her he lived in Brisbane but grew up in Melbourne.

The woman had a photo with Mr Brooks as well as security camera vision of them kissing in her backyard.

Mr Brooks has denied it was him and denied previous allegations he was using different names online.

He told Tasmanian newspaper The Advocate this week that he was subject to a smear campaign and considering his options.

Mr Brooks has been repeatedly backed by the Tasmanian Liberal Party including its leader, Peter Gutwein, who last week suggested someone was stealing Mr Brooks’s identity because “he’s a good-looking guy”.

Neither Mr Gutwein nor the Tasmanian Liberal Party responded to requests for comment on Monday night.

Mr Brooks last sat in the parliament between 2010 and 2019.

A historically high vote-winner and generous party donor, he resigned after an Integrity Commission investigation into his business emails, which found he did not have a material conflict of interest but that he had misled the former premier about his involvement with Maintenance Systems Solutions.

Mr Brooks has long denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Early in the state election campaign, Tasmania Police confirmed Mr Brooks would be summonsed to court on the allegation he had incorrectly stored ammunition.

He has previously said he would “vigorously defend” the claim but told The Advocate “I doubt I ever will be” summonsed.

