News Qld deputy premier blames stutter for inadvertent slur against PM
Updated:

Qld deputy premier blames stutter for inadvertent slur against PM

steven miles scott morrison
Steven Miles blamed a stutter for the slip-up. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles claims he was “misheard” during a speech at a rowdy union rally, where he appeared to utter an offensive slur in reference to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I understand that was a slight stutter and people might have misheard me,” the outspoken Labor politician said, after he appeared to use the word ‘c–t’ on Monday morning.

“It was not my intention in any way, and I want to rule that out as clearly as I possibly can.”

Mr Miles, who has garnered countless headlines for his attacks on the Morrison government in defence of Queensland’s border and COVID policies, made the slip-up while speaking at a May Day rally in Brisbane alongside federal party leader Anthony Albanese.

Mr Morrison is also in Queensland, with Mr Miles criticising the PM for holding party fundraising dinners.

“Think about that, will you? Albo’s with us, at Labor Day, while Scott Morrison is charging $5000 a head to have dinner with him,” Mr Miles said.

“What a contrast.”

It was that last word that Mr Miles appeared to stumble over, initially enunciating only the first syllable. It drew wild cheers from the audience, before the deputy premier immediately repeated the word “contrast”.

He appeared embarrassed as the crowd cheered, sticking out his tongue and looking to the side of the stage, repeating “contrast” again and smiling.

Speaking with Mr Albanese at a press conference after the speech, Mr Miles tried to clear up the incident.

“I understand I might have stuttered while speaking earlier and some in the crowd might have misheard. What I said I want to be very, very clear that I was using the word ‘contrast’, the word ‘contrast’,” he said.

“Whatever I think of the Prime Minister, I would never ever use, never ever use language like that. So I want to be very clear, ‘contrast’ was the word I was using.”

Asked about the crowd’s cheers, Mr Miles repeated his denial that the slip-up was intentional.

“I can’t speak for the crowd’s reaction. It was not my intention in any way, and I want to rule that out as clearly as I possibly can,” he said.

Topics:

Scott Morrison Steven Miles
Follow Us

Trending Now

Prince Harry
Prince Harry delivers passionate speech at Vax Live concert in first US appearance
real estate australia
Hot housing market shows first signs of cooling off
Independent gymnastics report by human rights commission reveals ‘toxic’ culture
christine holgate
Ex-Aus Post boss’ legal threat as mediation deadline passes
astrazeneca
Over-50s flood vaccine booking hotlines as national rollout widens
India ban blasted as Morrison’s ‘Tampa moment’, as hotel quarantine blamed
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video