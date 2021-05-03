News No go-kart track atop motorsport’s holy grail

No go-kart track atop motorsport’s holy grail

Plans for a go-kart track at Mount Panorama have been blocked. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A contentious go-kart track at Mount Panorama in Bathurst will not go ahead after the federal environment minister intervened to protect a sacred Indigenous site in its path.

Sussan Ley made an emergency protection declaration on March 5, three days before construction was due to begin at the famous motor racing site in regional NSW.

The Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation in 2019 lodged a protection application over concerns a sacred women’s site and endangered flora would be destroyed.

Four local councillors also opposed the proposed location for the track, and last year launched an unsuccessful bid to overturn the council’s approval.

After a visit to the site and hearing “passionate community debate”, Ms Ley has moved to protect the site atop Mount Panorama more permanently, agreeing it is culturally significant.

The declaration protects the public use of the area as well as protecting its heritage value, she said.

Major earthworks, clearing of vegetation and the construction of buildings within the area have been banned, with protections to last ten years.

Ms Ley also dispelled claims the applicants sought to prevent existing motor racing and recreational activities on the whole mountain.

“The declaration covers a reduced area than that previously sought. It does not, and nor did the applicant seek to, prevent existing motor racing, existing sporting and recreational activities or other public activities on the mountain,” she said.

“I strongly hope that the Bathurst Regional Council can continue to explore options for a Go Kart Track which seems to have significant support if it were to be placed at another location than the top of the mountain.”

-AAP 

Follow Us

Trending Now

Prince Harry
Prince Harry delivers passionate speech at Vax Live concert in first US appearance
astrazeneca
Over-50s flood vaccine booking hotlines as national rollout widens
real estate australia
Hot housing market shows first signs of cooling off
christine holgate
Ex-Aus Post boss’ legal threat as mediation deadline passes
Melburnians told to expect wet and windy Tuesday as cold front sweeps across Victoria
steven miles scott morrison
Qld deputy premier blames stutter for apparent slur against PM
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video