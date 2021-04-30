Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins says she had a “robust” discussion with the Prime Minister at a meeting on Friday afternoon.

Ms Higgins said the conversation was “very difficult on a personal effort” and that Scott Morrison had agreed the system had let her down.

“It was an honest and frank discussion. It’s important that we had it,” she said.

“The Prime Minister acknowledged the system had let me down.”

Ms Higgins said the pair also talked about reforming the legislation that staffers were hired under, known as the Members of Parliament (Staff) or MoPS act.

The act gives MPs the right to sack staffers on the spot if they lose trust or confidence in them, a rule she said created a power imbalance and did not protect employees who come forward with complaints.

“We had a discussion about what needs to happen in terms of the MoPS Act, where there needs to be better safeguards,” she said.

The former staffer came forward with allegations two months ago that she had been raped by a former colleague in March 2019.

More to come.

