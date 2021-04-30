Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged international plot to import more than 850 kilograms of MDMA into Queensland.

The Sydney men have been extradited from New South Wales to Queensland to face charges.

They are accused of being members of an Australian-based criminal syndicate linked to an alleged plot to import the MDMA into Queensland.

Police said the amount of MDMA had an estimated street value of $302 million and had the potential to be processed into more than 15 million MDMA tablets in Australia.

The arrests were connected to a major joint international investigation, which originated in the Netherlands in 2019.

The MDMA was allegedly found in cans of tomatoes in a shipping container.

Chemicals had also been allegedly uncovered in barns and residences, hidden behind double walls, double ceilings and double floors.

At the time a 48-year-old woman from Bass Hill in New South Wales was extradited to Brisbane and charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

The AFP are holding a press conference this morning in relation to the arrests.

-ABC