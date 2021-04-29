More women are speaking out about the alleged behaviour of controversial government MP, Andrew Laming, saying it made them feel uncomfortable.

The four women have told the ABC Dr Laming’s contact with them, both in person and online was inappropriate.

Dr Laming’s behaviour made headlines last month, after he allegedly bullied two female constituents online, including the wife of a local councillor.

The Member for Bowman apologised for the hurt and distress his communication may have caused and, on the advice of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, took medical leave to seek “empathy training”.

He then came under fire for photographing a young woman bending over at work. Dr Laming said the purpose of the photo was to “show a challenging work situation”.

The ABC can now reveal new complaints about Dr Laming’s alleged behaviour.

One academic says he made her feel uncomfortable on a domestic flight and another woman says Dr Laming persistently asked local female staff on an overseas delegation for their phone numbers.

Dr Laming is also accused of inappropriate contact with women on Facebook.

On Wednesday, he announced that he has been diagnosed with ADHD, telling some media outlets that could account for his social media addiction.

“I never ever thought that I had the disease as a medically trained person,” he said on ABC Radio.

“I didn’t realise of course, my family was paying a pretty big toll for what was some gross levels of inattention and inability to sit still, concentrate, be present, together with obviously lots of energy, which I thought was a benefit at times – a superpower.”

He also told the ABC his hyper-energetic approach can make others uncomfortable on rare occasions.

‘I was deeply uncomfortable. I felt like I was trapped’

Professor Gemma Carey met Andrew Laming on a flight from Canberra to Sydney in March 2015.

“I was sitting by the window, so I was wedged in by him. He had the aisle seat,” Professor Carey said.

“He began by sort of saying, you know, ‘What do you do?’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m a politician and you would have seen me in the news this week because I was in Parliament with crude oil and I ruined one of the desks’.”

Dr Laming was referring to an incident where he poured oil on his hands during a debate about cruise ship pollution. He was suspended from the chamber for 24 hours over the stunt.

“He asked me a lot of questions, but was a very chaotic exchange … where I felt like I was being spoken at by Andrew Laming, I wasn’t really speaking to him,” Professor Carey said.

She said Dr Laming made comments about her appearance: “They were things like: ‘Are you from Canberra? You don’t look like you’re from Canberra. You look too cosmopolitan for that.’ And he said things like, ‘You have such a lovely figure in that outfit’.

“I was deeply uncomfortable. I felt like I was trapped next to someone who was just being completely inappropriate, irrespective of their job, being completely inappropriate.

“I was trying not to have to speak to him, or to respond too much. But he kind of talked at me relentlessly for the entire flight.”

Professor Carey said Dr Laming repeatedly asked her to join him for drinks at a function in Sydney.

“He said, ‘I’m going out to an art gallery after this flight. When we get to Sydney, you should come with me. We’ll have lots of cocktails, it’ll be great. Come to this art gallery,'” Professor Carey said.

“And I politely said, ‘I won’t be doing that. And I’ve actually got a plane to get on at 6am the next morning. So, I’m going to my hotel room to get on an international flight’.

“He was not deterred by my trying to not engage with him. He was not deterred by my body language in trying to shift away from him. He was not deterred when I said, ‘I’m not going to come out’.”

Professor Carey said they got off the flight in Sydney and she went to baggage carousel.

“I was really relieved. And I went and I collected my bag. And then I was exiting in Sydney Airport, to get a taxi to stay at a hotel airport, but I had to get a taxi because it was too far to walk. And as I approached the doors, he was standing there again. Only this time, he had his driver with him, who was very tall, an imposing figure … Andrew Laming again, started saying, ‘Come out, we’re going to an art gallery. Come on, come out.’ And I said, ‘No, no, I’m not interested. And I can’t’.”

Dr Laming offered her a lift to her hotel.

“I declined numerous times and he is remarkably persistent. And I think it’s probably many women [who have that] experience, you get to a point where you just think ‘You know what, it’ll just be easier if l just get this lift,’ against my better judgment. I said, ‘OK, I’ll accept a lift to where I’m staying, but I’m not coming out’.”

“He continued to try and get me to come out in that time. And he focused mainly on trying to get me to go out,” she said.

“I think when it became clear that I was definitely not going to go he became quite disinterested. So, then he started just playing on his phone, text messaging. And at the hotel it was the driver got out and opened the door for me [and] got me my luggage. Laming – I don’t think he even said goodbye. And then and then they just left.

“I actually called my mum and said this really strange thing has happened and told her the story. I really just needed to debrief with someone because it all felt so strange and I did feel very uncomfortable.”

Dr Laming declined repeated requests for an interview.

But in a statement, rejecting Professor Carey’s account he told the ABC: “The offer of a lift to a hotel or drink is not uncommon where work interests overlapped.”

“Six years after a flight, these allegations have been tweeted and politically tagged four times over the last month and for the first time.”

‘I found it extremely embarrassing’: Delegate

Questions about Dr Laming’s behaviour towards women extend well beyond Australia.

In 2012, Dr Laming led a delegation to the Philippines on which a delegate alleged his persistent requests for the phone numbers of female staffers caused concern.

Megan Lewis was on that delegation. At the time she was the assistant secretary of the ALP in Tasmania.

She soon became concerned about Dr Laming’s behaviour towards some local female staff on the trip.

“We travelled all over the Philippines in various different places. I started to notice that Andrew – if there was a young woman there – then Andrew would invade her personal space, in my opinion, and ask for her number – request her number very quickly. And often the woman would be shocked or unsure and give the number,” Ms Lewis said.

“When we when we met a new group or went to a new location, it was only the young women he asked for phone numbers … not the men.

“It was humiliating, I found it extremely embarrassing and stressful. To see it again and again and again and again.”

Ms Lewis said she discussed her concerns with another delegate from the Department of Finance, who called her boss in Australia to complain.

“Her boss came back to her and said, ‘Well, there’s not much you can do about it, while you’re over there, he is the lead of the delegation, unfortunately,’ and suggested that, you know, it could possibly be reported when she gets back and they can go through everything. But in the meantime, we’ve just got to try and get through it and minimise the amount of times that this happens.”

Ms Lewis says it reached the point where she confronted Dr Laming about his behaviour.

“We were all on a little bus and I said to him, ‘Andrew, seriously, why do you need her phone number? What are you going to do with it?’ … He had a big smirk on his face and said, ‘Oh, well, I might want to talk to her about, you know, learn more about her government’, and then just kind of laughed.”

Dr Laming said, “there is no complaint” with the Department of Finance.

He said in 15 years of leading delegations, he had never received a complaint and pointed out that the allegations came from an ALP campaign co-ordinator.

A Liberal party delegation member, Michael van Dissel told the ABC he saw nothing untoward and never saw or heard him ask for anyone’s phone numbers.

Laming sent teenager a friend request after reading her name tag

Back in Dr Laming’s Queensland electorate, Chynna Bennett had just turned 19 when she encountered Dr Laming in a restaurant in the Brisbane suburb of Cleveland.

It was 2019 and she had just finished her shift at the local pub.

“I went to dinner, to Taco Bell, just after me and my friend finished work. We just had some dinner, nothing of it, and as we were leaving … Andrew Laming approached me and started to have a conversation with me.”

Ms Bennett said Dr Laming asked if he could add her as a friend on Facebook. She said he told her he wanted to keep her updated on his work in the community. She reluctantly agreed.