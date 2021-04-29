News Britain’s spy agency MI6 looking for new ‘Q’ tech wiz

The MI6 role of Q was portrayed as a gadgetry wizard in the James Bond movies. Photo: AP
Britain’s secret service is looking for a new director general of technology and innovation – the role known as “Q”, made famous by the James Bond movie franchise.

Applicants will need to show they have experience in digital, technology or engineering.

The role will involve overseeing teams who create technology to help defeat adversaries.

The successful applicant is required also to be discreet about applying for the job and is encouraged to not tell anyone apart from a family member or partner.

Q is one of the deputies to the chief of the service, Richard Moore, who is known as C.

Advertising the role, Moore wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “We’re looking for a new “Q”. If you want to serve your country by helping MI6 to develop the operational technology of the future, please take a look.”

MI6, the Secret Intelligence Service, is separate from Britain’s MI5, the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

