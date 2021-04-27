News Victoria Police officers suspended after CBD pursuit
Updated:

Professional Standards Command is investigating the incident, Victoria Police said. Photo: ABC News
Two police officers have been suspended with pay, and one will be charged with drug offences, following a pursuit in Melbourne’s CBD.

Police tried to stop an unregistered car on William Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

However the car drove away, running a red light before stopping in Bourke Street.

The five people who were in the car then fled on foot.

Officers from the Public Order Response Team arrested a 28-year-old man who was identified as an off-duty officer from the North West Metro region.

The senior constable is expected to be charged on summons with drug possession, police said.

A second off-duty officer who had been in the car was also located.

The 28-year-old, a recruit, was “spoken to in relation to the incident” and was suspended with pay.

Detectives from the Professional Standards Command are investigating.

ABC

