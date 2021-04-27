News Man charged with alleged sexual assault of unconscious family friend in Sydney’s inner city
Updated:

Sydney assault
Kyaw San Naing is alleged to have assaulted the woman in an Ultimo unit. Photo: ABC: NSW Police
A man has been charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a family friend while she was unconscious in Sydney’s inner city.

Police were told the alleged victim was attacked inside her unit at Ultimo after she suffered a seizure in February.

Kyaw San Naing, 27, was arrested at his home at Lakemba before being taken to Campsie Police Station.

The Western Sydney man was subsequently charged with aggravated sexual assault of a victim with cognitive impairment.

The 40-year-old woman is believed to have suffered a seizure as a result of an undiagnosed medical condition.

Mr Naing is being held at Campsie Police Station and is due to face Bankstown Court later on Tuesday.

-ABC

