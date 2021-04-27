Victoria’s gambling regulator has fined Crown casino in Melbourne $1 million, the maximum penalty, for failing to comply with regulations on junket operations.

Crown was required to implement a “robust process” to consider the ongoing probity of junket entities.

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) said Crown had failed to comply with its regulatory obligations.

“The commission concluded that in respect of the analysed individuals, the processes implemented by Crown were not robust,” the commission said.

Crown had failed to gather the necessary information to make an “informed decision” about the people behind the junkets and did not check or verify the relevant information directly with those involved.

The commission also said Crown had failed to maintain the necessary records relating to junkets.

“This failure meant it was unclear how certain decisions were reached by Crown and whether such decisions were made with due regard to Crown’s regulatory obligations,” the commission said.

The million-dollar fine is the maximum available under the Casino Control Act.

The commission has also issued a letter of censure to Crown, which prohibits the casino from recommencing junket operations.

Ross Kennedy, the chairman of the VCGLR, said the penalty reflected the seriousness of the matter.

“And the fact that Crown’s failure to implement a robust process occurred over an extended period,” he said.

“Robust processes must be implemented to ensure that Crown’s Melbourne casino remains free from criminal influence and exploitation.”

–ABC