Three men injured after Sydney soccer brawl

A man has been charged and three others have been injured after a wild brawl at a soccer match in Sydney’s south that involved people throwing bricks and flares.

Plastic crates and building materials were also hurled around during the brawl at Ilinden Sports Centre at Rockdale on Sunday.

The incident happened at the end of a match between National Premier League teams, the Rockdale City Suns and Sydney United.

Vision of the tense standoff has emerged which shows a flare being lit and thrown into a crowd.

It also shows crates being kicked towards people and others using a table as a shield.

Police were called to the field just after 5pm on Sunday, after reports of a brawl involving spectators armed with weapons.

The vision shows one group in a car park, while another group stands on stairs.

At one point, men are seen trying to hold back some spectators, with others taking shelter behind a wire fence.

The riot squad attended and dispersed the crowd and three men were taken to St George Hospital with minor injuries.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with being armed with intent to commit and indictable offence, and riot.

He was granted bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court next month, and under his bail conditions he is not to attend any Premier League games.

Police are seeking two more men they believe can assist with their inquiries, and have formed Strike Force Azure to further investigate the incident.

In a statement, the Rockdale City Suns Football Club said it was aware of the incident and the club “strongly does not condone anti-social and criminal behaviour”.

It would not comment further due to the police investigation.

-ABC