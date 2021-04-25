Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said the country’s missing submarine had been found sunken in the Bali Sea and that he had sent his condolences to the families of the 53 crew.

“The army and navy have changed the status of the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine from having lost contact to being ‘sub-sunk’ or drowned,” Mr Widodo told reporters on Sunday.

“All of us Indonesians express our deep sorrow over this tragedy, especially to the families of the submarine crew.”

Military sources confirmed on Sunday night the wreckage had been found broken into at least three parts in waters about 850 metres deep, with no survivors.

Rescuers found new objects, including a life vest that they believe belong to those aboard the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

Indonesian military confirms it’s now located the wreckage of the submarine KRI Nanggala 402, in waters about 850m deep, with no survivors — Anne Barker (@AnneABarker) April 25, 2021

“Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died,” military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters on Sunday.

Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said the crew were not to blame for the accident.

“The KRI Nanggala is divided into three parts, the hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked,” he said.

Search teams said on Saturday they had found objects including prayer mat fragments and a bottle of periscope lubricant near the submarine’s last-known location, leading the navy to believe the vessel had cracked.

Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said on Saturday that a sonar scan had detected a submarine-like object at 850 metres, beyond the Nanggala’s diving range.

More than a dozen helicopters and ships are searching the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance.

Residents of the East Java town of Banyuwangi, which hosts the naval base from where search-and-rescue operations are being conducted, joined nationwide calls to accelerate the modernisation of Indonesia’s defence forces.

“This can be a learning point for the government to advance its military technology and be careful in how it uses its (existing) technology because its people’s lives are at stake,” said 29-year-old resident Hein Ferdy Sentoso.

an Idonesian navy's submarine, registered as Nanggala 402, has been missing since April 21st, at 3 AM. the ship carried 53 people in it. 72 hours have passed, which means the oxygen supply has ran out. please send your utmost prayers to our people.#PrayForNanggala402 pic.twitter.com/lWWG8Yg8Nj — d (@antihyyh) April 23, 2021

South-East Asia’s most populous country has sought to revamp its military capability, yet some equipment is still old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

Indonesia had five submarines before the latest accident: Two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels.

Australia is deeply saddened at the loss of the #Nanggala402 and the brave sailors who were onboard. On behalf of our Government I want to convey my condolences to @Prabowo and the people of Indonesia. We stand ready to provide further assistance in any way that we can. — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) April 25, 2021

-AAP