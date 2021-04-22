It’s the question on most people’s lips: Do we get a public holiday for Anzac Day?

One of Australia’s most poignant public holidays is fast approaching.

Anzac Day falls on a Sunday this year, and some states – but not all – will mark Monday as an ‘observance’ public holiday.

Here’s how it lands across the country.

Public holiday on Monday

Queensland

Queensland will have a public holiday on Monday.

For the Sunshine State, it’s enshrined in law. The Holidays Act 1983 stipulates that when a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the next day is observed as a public holiday.

Western Australia

Because they do things differently in the west: Both Sunday and Monday will be public holidays.

South Australia

Those living near the Great Australian Bight also get the day off on Monday.

Again, they’ve put it in writing, with the Holidays Act 1910 stipulating that when Anzac Day falls on a Sunday (but not a Saturday) the following Monday will be a public holiday.

Enjoy it, South Australia.

Australian Capital Territory

In news that will not surprise no one, the ACT will be basking in the public holiday glow on Monday.

Northern Territory

Up north also gets a public holiday on Monday.

“When Anzac Day (25 April) falls on a Sunday – the following Monday will be the public holiday,” the official website states.

Off to work and school

Tasmania

The southern state will be sent to work as normal on Monday.

People in Tasmania will not get a public holiday.

“When Anzac Day falls on Saturday or Sunday, no substitute or additional holiday is observed,” reads the WorkSafe Tasmania website.

Victoria

You would think after everything the state did for the nation last year it would be showered in public holidays. But that’s not how the world works.

“Anzac Day is commemorated on the day it falls,” reads the Business Victoria website.

“There is no replacement holiday when Anzac Day falls on a weekend.”

New South Wales

Does NSW have a public holiday? Nope.

The good news is that NSW does list Anzac Day as a public holiday, just not when it falls on a weekend.

The bad news is that doesn’t happen until next year.