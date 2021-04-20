News Suspected rhino poacher killed by elephant stampede in South Africa
Updated:

Suspected rhino poacher killed by elephant stampede in South Africa

Authorities at Kruger National Park say they were chasing poachers before one was trampled to death by elephants. Photo: Reuters
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A suspected rhino poacher has been killed by an elephant stampede while fleeing from rangers at one of South Africa’s most famous parks, authorities said.

Another man has been arrested, while a third was able to flee, officials at Kruger National Park (KNP) said on the weekend.

The trio of suspected poachers were spotted by rangers, who chased them through the park.

An aviation team and a K9 dog unit were also involved in the pursuit.

The men dropped axes while trying to escape and ran into a herd of breeding elephants, according to authorities.

This led to a stampede, during which one of the men was trampled to death.

Gareth Coleman, managing executive of the park, said he was proud of the work of park officials, while lamenting the death as “unnecessary”.

“We are proud of the teamwork and dedication of our Rangers Corp, our aviators and the K9 unit,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that a life was unnecessarily lost.

“Only through discipline, teamwork and tenacity will we be able to help stem the tide of rhino poaching in KNP.”

Rhino poaching is a major problem in game parks across southern Africa.

The horns of rhinos are used in traditional Asian medicines, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

According to the WWF, poaching surged at the start of the last decade.

The number of rhinos poached in South Africa increased from 13 in 2007 to a 1,215 in 2014, according to the organisation.

-AAP

Topics:

Elephant poachers
Follow Us

Trending Now

gladys berejiklian borders
Health Minister’s border claims ‘rubbish’: Berejiklian
Morrison accused of ‘fundamental betrayal’ on climate over wine bars jibe
consent milkshake
Government deletes ‘cringeworthy’ milkshake consent videos
andrew o'keefe
TV personality Andrew O’Keefe hit with new DV assault charge
Cold front crossing Victoria bringing rain and possible hail
Protesting against Byron Baes giving Netflix show free publicity, expert says
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video