Caboolture double murder accused Adam Bird remanded in custody

The accused shooter in a double murder at Caboolture, north of Brisbane, remains in custody after the case was briefly mentioned in court on Monday morning.

Adam Bird is charged with killing Daytona James Paul, 23, and an unidentified 37-year-old man in Caboolture on Saturday evening.

Police arrived at a unit complex on Lower King Street in Caboolture about 5.15pm after reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mr Bird, 24, was arrested at a petrol station about two hours later.

He was remanded in custody after his charges were mentioned briefly in Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Mr Bird has been charged with two counts of murder and unlawful weapons charges, including possessing a shortened firearm.

He was not in court for the hearing.

The case is due to be mentioned in court again on May 31.

-ABC