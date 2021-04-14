A so-called “COVID denier” has avoided being sent back to jail for leaving hotel quarantine in Perth after announcing her intentions on social media.

Jenny Maree D’Ubios, 50, was arrested on December 27, 2020, about 12 hours after walking out of the city hotel where she was meant to have spent two weeks in quarantine.

She had returned to Perth from Spain seven days earlier, but in posts on social media from her hotel room, she announced she was going to leave the forced isolation because it was flaring up her allergies and she could not breathe properly.

She also claimed coronavirus did not exist and was actually what she called “frequency spectrum radiation from 5G”.

After leaving the hotel, Ms D’Ubios caught a bus to Fremantle, visited a home in Warnbro and spent time at a beach before going to the Rockingham hospital, where she was arrested.

She later tested negative for coronavirus.

Ms D’Ubios spent about a week in custody before being granted bail.

She initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a direction, but later admitted her wrongdoing.

On Tuesday in the Perth Magistrates Court, she was given a nine-month community-based order.

