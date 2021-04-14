News Australians tipped to leave Afghanistan with US troops by anniversary of September 11 attacks
Updated:

Australians tipped to leave Afghanistan with US troops by anniversary of September 11 attacks

The operation in Afghanistan began after the September 11 attacks in 2001. Photo: Defence Department
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Australia’s remaining military personnel in Afghanistan are expected to leave alongside their NATO-led coalition colleagues, in co-ordination with a US decision to withdraw its forces before September 11.

The Biden administration has discussed with allies its plans to formally end an almost 20-year military commitment to Afghanistan, which began after the 2001 terror attacks on the US.

According to the Defence Department, “Australia currently contributes about 80 defence personnel in Afghanistan” as part of Operation HIGHROAD.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed his government had been discussing withdrawal plans with the United States and other allies.

“Without going into national security matters you can be assured that the Australian government has been working closely with our American partners and allies on these issues,” Mr Morrison said.

Military insiders believe Australia will continue to provide aid to the war-ravaged country through defence co-operation programs, but the federal government will no longer provide any “in-country support”.

-more to come

ABC

Topics:

ADF Afghanistan
Follow Us

Trending Now

Australian scientists discover ‘secret switch’ for the heart to heal itself
Regional and vulnerable communities left behind as banks close branches
Two years after the Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire, how is it looking?
housing affordability rents
Soaring rents add insult to injury in housing affordability crisis
Cash incentives for farm work, but job seekers are still being ignored
novavax australia
What is Novavax, Australia’s third COVID vaccine option? And when will we get it?
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video