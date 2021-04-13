Christine Holgate claims Morrison ‘humiliated’ her, Aus Post chair ‘lied’

Christine Holgate has sensationally claimed Australia Post’s chair “bulled” her out of her former job as CEO, saying she never agreed to stand down and that she was fired to “curry favour” with the federal government.

Ms Holgate, who was pushed out as CEO last year after it was revealed she bought luxury watches as bonuses for staff, slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison and claimed he “humiliated” her despite “committing no offence”.

In an explosive opening to Senate inquiry into the Cartier timepieces, Ms Holgate contrasted her sudden sacking to federal government ministers being allowed to stay in their jobs despite being accused of “terrible atrocities”.

“I was bullied out of my job … I was thrown under the bus so the chair of Australia Post could curry favour with his political masters,” she claimed.

“I don’t know why the Prime Minister took the action he did.

“I’m putting to you that I was unlawfully stood down … I’ve only ever asked for respect, and I’ve never been allowed it.”

Ms Holgate revealed in an October Senate hearing that she had approved the purchase of four watches for employees who helped secure a $200 million deal to facilitate banking at post offices.

That admission was met with sudden outrage, with Mr Morrison standing up in Parliament just moments later to thunder that “she has been instructed to stand aside. If she doesn’t wish to do that, she can go”.

An internal investigation later cleared Ms Holgate of any wrongdoing.

She has previously accused Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo of lying and bullying her out of the job.

On Tuesday, Ms Holgate – who appeared furious – took aim at both her former boss, and Mr Morrison.

“I lost my job, a job I loved, because I was humiliated by our Prime Minister for committing no offence, then bullied by my chairman,” she claimed.

“I do not want what happened to me to happen to any individual, in any workplace.”

Despite being forced out of her job, with her replacement as CEO named only on Monday, Ms Holgate claimed neither Mr Morrison nor any relevant minister had spoken to her directly about the watches incident.

She alleged she was “hung, run over by a bus, and reversed again” by Mr Morrison over the affair, which she claimed was very different to how the PM had treated the male ministers in his cabinet who had been accused of wrongdoing.

“You would have hoped I’d deserve the opportunity for either the minister nor the Prime Minister to speak to me,” Ms Holgate said.

She referenced the November investigation on Four Corners, which made allegations of misconduct by ministers Alan Tudge and Christian Porter.

“[Mr Morrison’s] response was, ‘that was two years ago’. I gave four watches in reward to people who brought an incredible contribution to Australia Post two years ago,” she said.

“He has people in his cabinet accused of the most terrible atrocities to women, proven with one of them, proven with one of them, and they’re allowed to stand and remain in their jobs and represent our country. I was forced to stand down.”

Ms Holgate claimed she was told not to speak to media or other people about the episode, alleging Australia Post “silenced” her.

Mr Di Bartolomeo is scheduled to appear before the committee later on Tuesday, alongside several other Australia Post executives.

Officials from the Department of Finance, which administers Australia Post, will also appear.

More to come.