Total fire bans have been issued across nine South Australian districts for Tuesday, as “very strong northerly winds” cause dangerous fire weather conditions.

Country Fire Service (CFS) State Duty Commander Scott Turner said the reason for fire bans “at this time of year” was the northerly winds forecast.

“We’re expecting wind gusts tomorrow coming from the north of the state up to 60 kilometres an hour, with the average gusts across the state being between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour,” he said.

“With the exception of the Mount Lofty Ranges, most of the state is dry and we will see elevated dust across the Mid North, Flinders and potentially the Eyre Peninsula districts.”

Most of South Australia hasn’t seen any rain, Mr Turner said, leaving fuel loads such as grass and scrub “very dry”.

He urged communities to be “on guard for what’s going to come”.

“Should a fire start tomorrow in these winds, it will be challenging for community members and CFS to stop,” he said.

Extreme fire danger ratings have been issued for the Lower Eyre Peninsula and Yorke Peninsula districts, while the West Coast, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Flinders, Mid North, Mount Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island and Lower South East all have severe danger ratings.

In its advice message, the CFS recommended people implement their bushfire survival plans.