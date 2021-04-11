Destructive core of Cyclone Seroja crosses WA coast past Kalbarri

Residents in Western Australia’s mid-west have been told to take shelter during what their premier has described as a cyclone “like nothing we have seen before in decades”.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja was expected to make landfall on the WA coast by 4pm local time, bringing with it winds of up to 170km/h.

At 10.30pm AEST on Sunday, a resident of Kalbarri had told ABC News that they had lost power for many hours and that more than 111 millimetres of rain had fallen since 9am local time.

Earlier, there was a ‘‘red alert’’ warning about the ‘‘threat to lives and homes’’ for an 800-kilometre stretch of coastline south of Carnarvon to Lancelin.

Communities included in this zone are Geraldton, the shires of Carnamah, Coorow, Chapman Valley, Dandaragan, Irwin, Mingenew, Morawa, Northampton, Perenjori, Shark Bay and Three Springs.

The eye of severe tropical cyclone Seroja has moved onto the coast south of Kalbarri. #CycloneSeroja https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/EaxbXRLNF7 — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 11, 2021

“You are in danger and need to act immediately,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday afternoon.

“This is a very large storm that is posing a very serious threat. Lives and homes are under threat.”

People in red-alert areas must stay at home or inside an evacuation centre.

Evacuation centres are open in Port Denison, Carnarvon and Denham.

Tropical cyclone Seroja strengthened off Western Australia, with emergency services broadening a warning to immediately take shelter to several towns because of high winds and the prospect of coastal flooding https://t.co/75UCqgSCt1 pic.twitter.com/Lde1T9gGcA — Reuters (@Reuters) April 11, 2021

Carnarvon’s historic One Mile Jetty was one of the first casualties of the cyclone, reportedly ripped apart around lunchtime on Sunday.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja will continue to impact the area until midnight, with each community expected to experience the worst of the weather for about three hours, the Bureau of Meteorology’s James Ashley said.

Residents of Denham and Kalbarri are likely to experience gales and destructive winds and, if Seroja tracks south, Geraldton may also be impacted.

Abnormally high tides, heavy to intense rainfall, flash flooding, dangerous surf and beach erosion are among the dangers.

The very destructive core of Category 3 Severe Tropical #CycloneSeroja is crossing the coast now between Kalbarri and Gregory. Kalbarri recorded a 170 km/h wind gust at 7:03pm WST and has seen 111 mm of rain since 9am. Live radar: https://t.co/C9i0l7u9yA pic.twitter.com/laeqtMXxKw — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 11, 2021

Wind gusts and heavy rainfall could be seen as far south-east as Esperance, Mr Ashley said.

The WA Country Health Service said Geraldton Hospital will continue to treat emergency patients during the cyclone, but all other appointments have been or will be cancelled.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Wooramel, Murchison, Greenough,Yarra Yarra Lakes, Moore, Hill and parts of the Salt Lake District and Avon River catchments.

A severe weather warning has also been issued for Monday for parts of the Greater Perth, Goldfields-Midlands, Great Southern, and Midwest-Gascoyne regions.

“If you live in South East Coastal and parts of Goldfields, Eucla, Great Southern and Central Wheat Belt districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tomorrow,” emergency warnings said.

