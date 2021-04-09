‘Early taste of winter’: Cold snap forecast for Australia’s south this weekend

Australia’s southern residents should brace for a cold snap, as an early winter chill is forecast with snow expected in Alpine regions across the eastern seaboard.

Don’t be fooled by the idyllic weather conditions of the Easter long-weekend, after days of unseasonably high temperatures and clear skies – raincoats are likely to be required this weekend.

South Australia, Victoria, ACT and parts of NSW are in for a blast of icy Antarctic air, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting rain, snow and freezing temperatures in some regions.

Cold fronts expected on Friday and Saturday are likely to lead to the coldest day of the year so far in some areas on Sunday or Monday.

“Two cold fronts will bring an early taste of winter this weekend across SA, Victoria, Tasmania and parts of NSW”, the BoM tweeted on Thursday.

Meteorologist Jackson Browne said the colder air would see temperatures plummeting.

“We will see temperatures drop as the colder air makes itself known,” Mr Browne told Sunrise on Friday morning.

“Temperatures are about going to be about four degrees to six degrees below average.”

For those who can’t wait to see snow, falls are forecast below 700 metres in Tasmania and 900 metres in Victoria and NSW, while the ACT is heading for sub zero temperatures by Monday.

Victorians may have seen the last of warmer days for a little while, with overnight temperatures expected to drop as low as nine degrees over the weekend.

Showers and hail are forecast for parts of Victoria on Sunday, with a top of 15 degrees expected.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a drop to 13 degrees in Sydney on Sunday.

Monday is expected to be a cold one, with a low of four degrees in Melbourne and zero degrees in Canberra.

NSW Rural Fire Service has issued a reminder to residents to test smoke alarms and “keep things away from heaters and fireplaces”, as colder weather brings risk of house fires.

-with agencies